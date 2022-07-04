Request for Proposal Released for New Addictions Treatment Spaces

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2022

As announced in the 2022-23 provincial budget, the procurement process to provide 150 to 200 addictions treatment spaces is open.

The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) have issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find prospective proponents for addiction treatment spaces throughout Saskatchewan.

"Addressing wait times and access to treatment and supports for substance use disorders is a priority for our government," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "We want to have improved access for Saskatchewan residents facing the challenges associated with addictions."

The proponent could provide a combination of outpatient services, inpatient treatment, and recovery or transitional services. For the purpose of this RFP, an emphasis is placed on inpatient service options.

A key element will be the ability to provide patients with wrap-around, holistic, evidence-based and non-stigmatizing addictions services.

The RFP outlines details relating to criteria, process, timelines and other relevant information and can be found at www.SaskTenders.ca.

The submission deadline is September 6, 2022.

The Ministry of Health currently funds 475 pre-treatment, detoxification, treatment and post-treatment beds across the province operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and third parties.

This work builds on our commitment to increase access to addiction treatment by adding at least 150 treatment spaces over the next three years.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $92M in mental health and addictions since 2018.

-30-

For more information, contact: