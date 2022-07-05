Submit Release
Red Pill Speakers Announces New Exclusive Speaker, Edward Dowd

This is a propaganda war, and that's why I'm all about the marginal mind and getting the message out; because on Wall St., that's where most things happen - at the margins.”
— Edward Dowd
TORONTO, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Dowd has signed exclusively with Robert Abrams, agent and President of Red Pill Speakers and Big Idea Speakers Bureau, Inc. Event organizers can contact Mr. Abrams for any event inquiries they may have. Mr. Dowd is available for private online "Virtual" conferences as well, on a case by case basis.

More on Edward Dowd:
Edward Dowd has worked on Wall Street most of his career spanning both the credit markets and equity markets. He cut his teeth early on at HSBC as an institutional fixed income salesperson for 5 years in the 90’s, gaining an understanding of the credit markets, foreign exchange markets, repo markets and fixed income derivatives market. Some of the other firms he’s worked for include Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, Independence Investments and most notably at BlackRock as a portfolio manager, where he managed a $14 billion Growth Equity Portfolio for 10 years. It should be noted that at BlackRock, that fund was grown to 14 billion from only 2 billion when he began there, truly putting the “Growth” in the Growth Equity Portfolio.

So, it goes without saying that Edward Dowd definitely knows how the “capital market sausages” are made, because he’s lived and worked through so much of it: From the dotcom investment banking fraud of the 90’s, to the more recent GFC real estate bank fraud, Ed has just about seen it all; which brings us to the present day, and why he is now presenting his investment thesis, having spent much of the past 2 years working diligently behind the scenes, looking to discover what central bank data and pandemic data are really telling us. Ed likes to show what he’s found and then asks… “What is really going on”?

Professionally, he is currently a consultant to Symphonic Capital and is in the process of raising capital to start an uncorrelated market S&P futures hedge fund strategy with Symphonic. When Ed isn’t traveling the country giving keynote presentations to share his findings and investment thesis, he makes his home in Hawaii, where he enjoys the sun and the surf

Robert Abrams
Red Pill Speakers
Robert@RedPillSpeakers.com

