Chi-Yu Lin's creations Present the Coexistence and Glory of Humanity and Light Shadow

Chi-Yu Lin's oil painting technique with a palette knife, combining painting, weaving, and carving techniques, makes her. art similar to a sculpture on canvas

I have created eight series of works, and each series continues to be born with intention”
— Chi-Yu Lin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chi-Yu Lin has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Taiwan, this Artist has earned world recognition for his chopping and weaving technique art. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"My name is Chi-Yu Lin(林吉裕). I was born in 1965 and am from Taiwan. I create with oils, trying to escape the superposition technique of traditional oil painting and using a palette knife instead of brushes, combining painting, weaving, and carving techniques, like sculpture on canvas. As a result, I've developed a kind of brand new art style known as the chopping and weaving technique.

My original paintings and creations present the coexistence and glory of humanity and light shadow. Calmly observing the animals and plants, both having harmonious coexistence with nature. At present, I have created eight series of works, and each series continues to be born with intention."

Chi-Yu Lin was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.instagram.com/jiyu687/
