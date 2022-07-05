Global Verification Platform ComplyCube Boosts Startup Program to £40,000
Qualifying businesses will get free checks, support, and other resources to implement engaging and frictionless onboarding and KYC experiences.
The new initiative makes it easier for early-stage and growing businesses to launch innovative ideas faster, thanks to our powerful suite of eKYC services”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplyCube, the global KYC platform, has announced that qualifying startups can now apply for substantial credit allowances on ComplyCube's products and services worth up to £40,000.
— Mohamed Alsalehi, ComplyCube CTO
The award-winning AI company says the enhanced startup package provides access to premium features and the necessary support to build a robust, risk-based AML/KYC framework. The AI-powered platform helps businesses win and retain customers by reducing customer dropout rates which can be as high as 38% with conventional identity verification and KYC tools and platforms.
ComplyCube adds that qualifying startups will get access to all available integration channels, including its Application Programming Interface (API), omnichannel Software Development Kits (SDKs), codeless, and low-code solutions.
ComplyCube expects that the revamped program will support around 100 startups this year. "Startup enablement is core to modern economies in an increasingly intertwined world" says Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube. "That's why we've enhanced our Startup Program to help more businesses meet their regulatory obligations effortlessly and cost-effectively", adds Dr. Nechma. "It's always been part of our DNA to support startups across the globe. The new initiative makes it easier for early-stage and growing businesses to launch innovative ideas faster, thanks to our powerful suite of eKYC services", explains Mohamed Alsalehi, CTO at ComplyCube.
Qualifying startups will benefit from financial, business, and technology support, including:
• Starting from 1,000 credits in initial credits, with promising startups receiving more depending on their funding status.
• Startups able to demonstrate ComplyCube's IDV services can receive an ongoing 30% discount on ComplyCube's Premium Plan, up to £12,500.
• Get invited to preview new services that are not publicly available.
• Complimentary training and advisory on AML/KYC processes, training, and implementation.
• Startups can qualify for a dedicated Account Manager, depending on their business model.
To qualify, startups must meet the following criteria:
• Formed less than three years ago.
• Have raised funds less than £4 million, or equivalent, in total.
• Have a publicly accessible website.
• Must not be a government entity, educational organization, blog, integration partner, advisory firm, agency, cryptocurrency, or mining company.
• Must commit to establishing a risk-based framework in-line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines.
• Not currently enrolled as part of ComplyCube's Startup Program.
About
ComplyCube is an award-winning SaaS & API platform for Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) & Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, with customers across telecoms, financial services, healthcare, payments, cryptocurrency, FinTech, and more.
The all-in-one KYC verification platform offers an extensive and coherent array of checks, including AML & PEP Screening, Document Authentication, Biometric Verification, Multi-bureau Checks, Address Verification, and much more.
