The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Announces Soccer Camps in Morocco

The Leeds Marrakech Coaches Telling Players about the Upcoming Soccer Camp with the Global Foundation

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer officially announced its humanitarian soccer mission in the country of Morocco.

The Chairman and Executive Director, Antonio Soave, said, “This is one of the greatest opportunities to spread peace among people in the modern era. Soccer is a wonderful peace-building tool ...”
— Antonio Soave
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit entity based in Kansas City and Houston, officially announced its humanitarian soccer mission in the country of Morocco. The “peace-through-soccer” mission will take place in the cites of Safi (Asfi) and Marrakech. The camp in Marrakech will occur between July 18th to July 21st, while the camp in Safi is scheduled from July 25th to July 28th.

These soccer camps in Morocco are part of the “Moroccan Voices” initiative and they are rooted in U.S.-based sports diplomacy programs. This project, “Moroccan Voices,” is designed to help some of the most challenged and underprivileged youth soccer players in Morocco. The objective is for the Global Foundation to help deliver a high-level, professionally oriented soccer camp that is free of charge to the youth participants. In turn, the youth participants will learn valuable soccer skills, along with peace-building mechanisms to avoid violence and boost self-esteem.

The Chairman and Executive Director of the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, Antonio Soave, said, “This is one of the greatest opportunities to spread peace among people in the modern era. Soccer is a wonderful peace-building mechanism, and the people of Morocco have welcomed us wholeheartedly, enthusiastically, and with open arms. We look forward to assisting to grow both soccer and peace in Morocco. Ultimately, we plan to replicate this program in many other areas of the world.”

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is presently accepting “in-kind” contributions of new and used soccer apparel, soccer gear, and soccer equipment.

The website for the Global Foundation can be found via this URL: www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org.

The Foundation also has a Go-Fund-Me page for this specific project. It can be accessed via this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/underprivileged-and-malnourished-children?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Some of the Global Foundation’s initiatives are televised throughout the United Sates and other parts of the world. The Foundation’s media production partner is “The Soccer Academy” television show. “The Soccer Academy” can be viewed on the entire LATV network platform, as well as on KMCI in metro Kansas City. See www.SoccerAcdemy.tv for more.

Marketing partners, MGES of Kansas (www.mg-es.com) and BU Sunscreen of California (https://www.busunscreen.com), have officially joined the challenge to help the underprivileged and challenged youth populations.

For more information on this global soccer initiative, interested parties are asked to visit www.MoroccoSoccerPeace.com and www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org.

Promotional videos can be viewed via the following links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzMXHujr1WY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReHXNBa5N6A

The Global Foundation can also be followed via its Twitter page at https://twitter.com/TheGlobalFound1

Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GFPeaceThroughSoccer

YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFmoEY0Zow9F4Tk9_5quHmw/videos


The Global Foundation's Soccer Peace Initiative in Marrakech and Safi

