Living for a Living: Moving From a Mindset of Survival to an Economy of Love Now Available on Amazon
From boutique Christian publisher Quoir, Jamal Jivanjee’s latest book, “Living for a Living,” explores the essence of what it means to transition beyond a survival based focus in life to actually living for a living. Jamal insightfully breaks us out of the enslaving mindset of survival and lack, and enlightens us with the liberating economy of love and service. “Living for a Living” strives to serve as an invitation into a world where living for a living isn’t the exception, it’s the rule.
“I’m drawn to open people’s eyes to the fact that there is more to life than struggling to get somewhere or struggling to pay the bills,” says Jamal. “When we examine what it means to live - - it doesn’t mean working to the point of exhaustion to then, maybe, getting two weeks off a year. We need to learn to live fully awake to the majesty of this moment. In my work, I love guiding people to that inner awareness of paradise.”
In Jamal’s book, and with his work as a life-coach, the message is clear - - if your life is solely motivated by survival, you will feel uninspired, unsatisfied, and ultimately enslaved. If you learn to realign your point of reference internally, however, you will begin to feel and experience all the vitality, abundance, and liberation that life has to offer. It is from this place we will be free to best love and serve others.
About Jamal Jivanjee
Jamal Jivanjee is an Amazon best-selling author, podcaster, and full-time life coach. Jamal is an author with over twenty years of experience working with people in various stages of personal struggle and challenges. After traveling to many cultures around the globe, and now as a full-time life coach, Jamal has discovered the common roots of human suffering along with the sustainable solutions required to help people become liberated and empowered. Jamal is passionate about serving individuals, couples, and groups on the path toward enlightenment, wholeness, and liberation.
With his book, “Living for a Living: Moving From a Mindset of Survival to An Economy of Love,” Jamal continues his quest to help people set a clear intention for their lives. By helping to identify and clear systems of belief that create fear, disharmony, and disease, Jamal seeks to restore awareness of the unitive divine flow of abundance.
Learn more about Jamal by visiting www.jamaljivanjee.com. “Living for a Living” is available on Amazon and in-store at Barnes and Noble.
