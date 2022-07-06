Master Artist Britta Ortiz, Relates to Life in an Existential Way

Moens Klint

Dansk råstof

#1 Nutidens legetoej

Britta Ortiz's Art reflects feelings and thoughts about the world and her surroundings.

To express me artistically is as essential to me as breathing”
— Britta Ortiz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britta Ortiz has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Denmark, this Artist has earned world recognition for her expressive artworks.

Britta Ortiz is a Danish artist who has also been a performing artist since her youth. She began exhibiting her works eleven years ago. According to the artist, to express herself artistically is as essential to her as breathing. Through her art, she reflects feelings and thoughts about the world and her surroundings while enjoying the experiences life presents to her. She relates to life in an existential way - life must be lived between the positive and negative poles - birth and death, grief and joy, etc. Furthermore, she cares about the things happening in the world and wonders why people mistreat each other. She utilizes different forms of expression and media.

"Why can't people just consider each other as human beings - regardless of skin and hair color, religion and ethnicity? Why does man always have to start new wars? When does man begin to realize that animals have as much right to exist on this earth as man? "

Britta Ortiz was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://britta-ortiz.dk/
