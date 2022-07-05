DNV acquires The Registrar Company
The acquisition expands and strengthens DNV's certification and training services to small and medium enterprises in North America.
We are very excited to join forces with The Registrar Company. Together we will continue to build trust firmly founded on independence, technical expertise, and a customer centric approach.”KATY, TX, UNTIED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNV, a global leader in management system certification, is pleased to announce that it has acquired The Registrar Company (TRC), a family-owned certification body providing certification and training services to SMEs in North America.
— Barbara Frencia, Business Assurance CEO in DNV
The compatible approach of a family-owned company integrated with the foundation-owned DNV provides for strong independent assurance. With TRC’s brand recognition in Canada and the United States and DNV internationally, the two companies are coming together to strengthen its offer and presence in North America.
“We are very excited to join forces with The Registrar Company. This marks the start of our journey to grow and be a preferred registrar in North America. Together we will continue to build trust firmly founded on independence, technical expertise and a customer centric approach,” says Barbara Frencia, CEO in Business Assurance, DNV.
The acquisition of TRC combines excellent customer care with technical expertise, quality and integrity. The combined presence in Canada and the United States, supported by DNV’s global reach, strengthens DNV’s management systems portfolio and strategic industry impact to form a powerhouse certification body fuelling growth throughout North America.
“I am thrilled to be joining DNV,” says Emily Delisle, CEO of The Registrar Company. “This will allow us to be able to continue to provide our clients with the high level of customer service they are accustomed to while also allowing us to offer a full range of training and certification services globally.”
The official announcement of the acquisition was made in Katy, Texas on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
******
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
Image of Barbara Frencia, CEO in Business Assurance, DNV
Image of Emily Delisle, CEO of The Registrar Company
*******
About DNV
DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.
As one of the world’s leading certification, assurance and risk management providers. Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, providing training, or assessing supply chains, and digital assets, we enable customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence. We are committed to support our customers to transition and realize their long-term strategic goals sustainably, collectively contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Website: www.dnv.us/assurance/index.html
About The Registrar Company
The Registrar Company, Inc. (TRC) was established in 1996 and accredited by ANAB in 1997. We are a proudly family owned and operated certification body who understands the importance of customer service and provides innovative and value-added management systems certification services. TRC serves all sizes of organizations throughout North America. Our clients come from the private, non-profit and government sectors. Our offices in Dallas, Texas and Guelph, Ontario combined with over 60 strategically located auditors, allows TRC to provide local certification services anywhere in North America.
Website: www.theregistrarco.com
Faith Beaty, Communication Director
Business Assurance Americas, DNV
+1 281-685-0908
email us here