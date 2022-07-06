Beauty Found in Imperfections, The Art of Aomi Kikuchi

Love for all things shirt yoke collar back Leftover Bosom Lotus

Aomi Kikuchi actively uses scraps that come from both her working practice and the environment around her.

I combine acquired knowledge and experiment and create art to inspire dialogue and reflection on these concepts through materials and aesthetic philosophies” — Aomi Kikuchi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aomi Kikuchi has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Japan, this Artist has earned world recognition for her Japanese aesthetics and the philosophy of Buddha-inspired works. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

“I make sculptures, wall pieces, and garments using textiles and found objects to explore Japanese aesthetics and the philosophy of Buddha. They are 'Wabi Sabi,' the beauty found in imperfections, and 'Mono-no-aware,' the feeling of sympathy for changing or perishing phenomena or substances. Closely related to the philosophy of Buddha, these can be summarized in three keywords: impermanence, insubstantiality, and suffering. My work addresses infinity as the succession of fleeting and brittle activities. With freedom and flexibility, I combine acquired knowledge and experiment and create art to inspire dialogue and reflection on these concepts through materials and aesthetic philosophies. I actively use scraps that come from both my working practice and the environment around me."

Aomi Kikuchi was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.aomikikuchi.com/

