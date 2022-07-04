Yaan Xinkuang Announces Collaboration with Chinese Research Organizations

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang, a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, is pleased to announce its partnerships with major Asian research and development groups to develop innovative bio-based, sustainable technology for rare earth element extraction, separation, and purification.

Yaan Xinkuang collaborates with several organizations to extract and purify rare earth elements from abundant, domestic ore-based feedstocks and waste products without damaging the environment. The extraction and purification processes are supposed to be completed by using a naturally occurring protein.

“Commercial applications of certain elements are seriously limited due to a lack of stable, large-scale, and long-term supply. For instance, to build a domestic supply chain for scandium and yttrium for next-generation clean energy technologies, we must investigate and exploit new sources and technologies”, said Tian Yu, Employee Supervisor and Secretary of Discipline Inspection Department at Yaan Xinkuang.

Gordon Wismer, Technical Director of Yaan Xinkuang, commented: “The technology's simplicity should bode well for expanding to industrial manufacturing. This collaboration is a perfect match for our objective of responsibly resourcing the renewable future.”

The outcome of several mutual studies conducted in partnership with other research departments shows the potential of a long-term, reusable, high-efficiency technique for extracting, purifying, and separating scandium, yttrium, and other high-value rare earth magnet metals that could transform the industry.

“Our objective is to focus on new and disruptive technologies while expanding our processing and refining capabilities as we develop our world-class mining projects. The progress being achieved is outstanding, and I congratulate the Research Division team on their efforts toward our ambition of becoming a leading vertically integrated, sustainable provider of minerals critical to a green future”, added Mr. Wismer.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan-Xinkuang.com was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.