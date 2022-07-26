Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,273 in the last 365 days.

Whiting Systems Supports International Foodservice Distribution Association

Automatic Internal Semi Trailer Wash Out System

internal trailer wash multi gun

Number #1 Trailer Clean Out for food Safety

Whiting systems Wins for Internal Trailer Wash Out

Multi Gun Pressure Washer

Whiting Systems, is honored to Become an Allied Member of IFDA

We look for associations, councils, and or groups that institute best practices therefore producing better process, and equipment, IFDA is just that.””
— Jason Rhoads
ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, -- Whiting Systems is pleased to announce allied membership with The International Foodservice Distribution Association (IFDA). Whiting System's primary reasons for continuing to support IFDA is to take active steps in advocacy of safe food transportation, education of government oversight, and professional development. IFDA has been a strong voice for foodservice distributors since 1969, and now more so than ever is proving to be a great networking opportunity for foodservice providers.

Whiting Systems, as an active member this year will take advantage by displaying at the Distribution Solutions Conference and exhibit. Russ Whiting, President of Whiting Systems shares, " Our goal is to help educate through working actively with IFDA's educational programs. As a leader in the industry of fleet washing systems, we cater to a broad spectrum of clientele and their unique needs. No matter the business goals, we offer the tools and resources to keep their vehicles in pristine condition for years to come. By choosing us as your provider for fleet wash solutions, you are investing in the life span and performance of the vehicles that drive your business. We are excited to continue working with IFDA and look forward to the future growth."

Whiting Systems SmartWashout® internal trailer wash out system promotes safe food transport for the food carriers and is a topic for many of our customers at this year’s Distribution Solution Conference. Whiting Systems will display at booth 1000 Sept. 14- 16th in Tampa at the DSC. “We are excited to help reduce time, improve quality and create a safer process when cleaning out the inside of a trailer," Jason Rhoads Chief Marketing Officer said, "We look for associations, councils, and or groups that institute best practices therefore producing better process, and equipment, IFDA is just that.”

About Whiting Systems Inc.:
Whiting Systems, Inc., founded in 1974, is a global leader in providing transportation disinfecting and washing systems service to the leading truck, train, bus, and commercial transit companies in the world. Whiting’s accounts include all major rental companies, airline industry, passenger rail, bus transit, and commercial carriers. WSI caters to a broad spectrum of clientele and all their needs including sanitation and occupant’s health and safety. With over 1000 locations in the Continental United States, South America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Middle East and the United Kingdom, Whiting Systems, Inc. is the industry leader for transportation image and hygiene.



Whiting Systems

Jason Rhoads
Whiting Systems, Inc. - Alexander, AR
+1 800-542-9031
info@whitingsystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

automatic trailer washout system

You just read:

Whiting Systems Supports International Foodservice Distribution Association

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.