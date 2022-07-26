Whiting Systems Supports International Foodservice Distribution Association
We look for associations, councils, and or groups that institute best practices therefore producing better process, and equipment, IFDA is just that.””ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, -- Whiting Systems is pleased to announce allied membership with The International Foodservice Distribution Association (IFDA). Whiting System's primary reasons for continuing to support IFDA is to take active steps in advocacy of safe food transportation, education of government oversight, and professional development. IFDA has been a strong voice for foodservice distributors since 1969, and now more so than ever is proving to be a great networking opportunity for foodservice providers.
Whiting Systems, as an active member this year will take advantage by displaying at the Distribution Solutions Conference and exhibit. Russ Whiting, President of Whiting Systems shares, " Our goal is to help educate through working actively with IFDA's educational programs. As a leader in the industry of fleet washing systems, we cater to a broad spectrum of clientele and their unique needs. No matter the business goals, we offer the tools and resources to keep their vehicles in pristine condition for years to come. By choosing us as your provider for fleet wash solutions, you are investing in the life span and performance of the vehicles that drive your business. We are excited to continue working with IFDA and look forward to the future growth."
Whiting Systems SmartWashout® internal trailer wash out system promotes safe food transport for the food carriers and is a topic for many of our customers at this year’s Distribution Solution Conference. Whiting Systems will display at booth 1000 Sept. 14- 16th in Tampa at the DSC. “We are excited to help reduce time, improve quality and create a safer process when cleaning out the inside of a trailer," Jason Rhoads Chief Marketing Officer said, "We look for associations, councils, and or groups that institute best practices therefore producing better process, and equipment, IFDA is just that.”
About Whiting Systems Inc.:
Whiting Systems, Inc., founded in 1974, is a global leader in providing transportation disinfecting and washing systems service to the leading truck, train, bus, and commercial transit companies in the world. Whiting’s accounts include all major rental companies, airline industry, passenger rail, bus transit, and commercial carriers. WSI caters to a broad spectrum of clientele and all their needs including sanitation and occupant’s health and safety. With over 1000 locations in the Continental United States, South America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Middle East and the United Kingdom, Whiting Systems, Inc. is the industry leader for transportation image and hygiene.
