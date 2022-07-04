Radio3000 Climbing the BDS Internet Radio Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Chart, Currently at #27 While Keeping it “Authentik”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Entering the Internet Radio Mainstream charts Top 40 in just week two of his single release for “Authentik”, International Artist Radio3000 makes an immense jump from where he was sitting just a few weeks ago at number 126 to now #27. Coming back to America after spending over a decade overseas excelling in his craft, Radio3000 is back home and is all about being real to himself – keeping it Authentik. A Northern Califronia native, Radio tells the story of growing up in a neighborhood that had many struggles and opportunities to turn to a life lead by violence. Having dreams of becoming an artist, he was able to remain authentic to himself and his purpose instead of becoming a product of his environment. Written by Radio3000 and produced by DeNon & YZ
Follow Radio3000 on all music streaming and social media platforms @Radio3000.
###
ABOUT
RADIO also known as (Radio3000) is a singer-rapper-songwriter-beatboxer from Northern California. . He attended the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, CA. RADIO has performed at legendary venues such as the Viper Room, Key Club, House of Blues, BBKings, the Troubadour, and many others.
RADIO took his talents to Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and collaborated with local star SonaOne on the hit single “NERVOUS” released under Warner Music. Since the release RADIO has toured in Malaysia, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Japan, England and Dubai. His second single “Your Call” was released was with Sony Music and third release “One I Love”with BATE released through Universal Music . The song has reached an astonishing 14 Million plays here on Spotify. Since RADIO’s arrival in Asia he has done deals with all three major record labels. Radio has written songs for Sean Kingston “Put The Word In”, Mario “Could Be” and more. 2017 Radio relocated to Bangkok Thailand and created “Same Thing Every Night” with Thai Superstar DaBoyWay. The single hit 150k views in just 24hrs and now climbing above 2 Million views on youtube. 2019 Radio and DaBoyWay released the first english song on DEF JAM S.E.A (South East Asia) titled Gangsh!t. The song is swiftly approaching 1 million views via YouTube.
RADIO is considered amongst many as the future of music and entertainment.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Radio3000
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radio3000/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/radio3000
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radio3000
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/209sIim9nK6irs3h0E97Db
SoundCloud: https://www.youtube.com/radio3000
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/radio3000
LastFM: https://www.last.fm/music/Radio3000/+wiki
Kenneth Hughes
Follow Radio3000 on all music streaming and social media platforms @Radio3000.
###
ABOUT
RADIO also known as (Radio3000) is a singer-rapper-songwriter-beatboxer from Northern California. . He attended the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, CA. RADIO has performed at legendary venues such as the Viper Room, Key Club, House of Blues, BBKings, the Troubadour, and many others.
RADIO took his talents to Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and collaborated with local star SonaOne on the hit single “NERVOUS” released under Warner Music. Since the release RADIO has toured in Malaysia, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Japan, England and Dubai. His second single “Your Call” was released was with Sony Music and third release “One I Love”with BATE released through Universal Music . The song has reached an astonishing 14 Million plays here on Spotify. Since RADIO’s arrival in Asia he has done deals with all three major record labels. Radio has written songs for Sean Kingston “Put The Word In”, Mario “Could Be” and more. 2017 Radio relocated to Bangkok Thailand and created “Same Thing Every Night” with Thai Superstar DaBoyWay. The single hit 150k views in just 24hrs and now climbing above 2 Million views on youtube. 2019 Radio and DaBoyWay released the first english song on DEF JAM S.E.A (South East Asia) titled Gangsh!t. The song is swiftly approaching 1 million views via YouTube.
RADIO is considered amongst many as the future of music and entertainment.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Radio3000
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radio3000/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/radio3000
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radio3000
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/209sIim9nK6irs3h0E97Db
SoundCloud: https://www.youtube.com/radio3000
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/radio3000
LastFM: https://www.last.fm/music/Radio3000/+wiki
Kenneth Hughes
Radio3000
+1 2099157848
radio3thowwow@gmail.com