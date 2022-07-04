Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,083 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A5002776     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2022 @ 1646

STREET: Beebe Rd

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Elm St.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Mercer

AGE: 43    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1995

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 07/03/2022 at approximately 1646 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call about a single occupant motorcycle crash on Beebe Rd, Derby.  Troopers and Newport Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash.  Investigations revealed the operator of the vehicle later identified as Brian Mercer, had driven off the roadway when travelling north and crashed.  Mercer was transported to North Country Hospital and later transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for the extent his injuries.

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.