Official Visit of The Honourable Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, 5 to 6 July

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 5 to 6 July 2022, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

  Minister Pandor will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and be hosted to breakfast by Minister Balakrishnan. She will also have engagements with Enterprise Singapore, the National Research Foundation, the Institute of Technical Education, and PSA.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
4 JULY 2022

