CES Innovation Awarded pet healthcare app ‘TTcare’ has been launched

CES 2022 Innovation Awarded pet healthcare app ‘TTcare’ has been launched

CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree pet healthcare app ‘TTcare’ has been launched in the U.S.

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, July 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree pet healthcare app ‘ TTcare ’ has been launched in the U.S. AI FOR PET has developed an AI technology-based total pet healthcare app service, TTcare. Users only need their phones and the TTcare app to take care of their pets’ health. When a user takes a picture of their pet's eyes or any part of their body with a phone, the artificial intelligence will inform them whether or not there are any potential eye or skin disease-related symptoms. In addition to diagnostic features, there are weight management, behavior analysis, and other features. These features allow users to manage their pets based on breed, age, and disease history.TTcare is the first smartphone application in the world to determine whether disease exists by using pictures of pets' eyes or skin. TTcare is also the first product to be officially approved by the Korean government for "Artificial Intelligence-based medical device software for animals" rather than a general pet service. By being selected as a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, TTcare’s technology and innovation has received validation.TTcare prevents disease deterioration and health complications in pets, thus reducing medical expenses due to unnecessary hospital visits. It will also recognize and manage neglected diseases in advance as most pet owners do not have expertise in pet diseases.The CEO Euna Huh said, "We were able to have greater confidence in overseas expansion by participating in CES 2022. At CES 2022, many people visited our booth and asked if they could download and use TTcare right now. We are glad to finally provide our service to companion animals and pet parents in the U.S.” She said, "Starting with the launching of the U.S. service, we will provide our service all over the world. We also plan to develop and provide more features, such as Vet’s advice, and food recommendation, for tailored service to local pet culture.”

TTcare, a pet health care app that you've never seen before.