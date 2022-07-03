Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:13 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, 46-year-old Eric Best, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).