Urgent services of the IAS will remain open from Monday to Friday
MACAU, July 3 - In response to the further development of the new coronavirus, and to reduce gatherings, the Social Welfare Bureau (SWB) will continue to suspend its services in the main office, the social service centers, and other services under the IAS from 4/7 to 8/7. However, urgent services such as Detoxification and Maintenance Treatment Services in the Areia Preta Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) and in the Carmo (Taipa) Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) will remain open.
If residents are in need of urgent services, they should request the respective information by phone and make an appointment in advance, and be at the service location at the scheduled time in order to minimize the risk of being infected due to potential crowding.
|
Service Location
|
Telephone No. for Appointment
|
Address
|
IAS Head Office
|
28367878
|
Estrada do Cemitério, n.° 6, Macau
|
Central and Southern District (Patane) Social service Centre
|
28580981
|
Avenida do Almirante Lacerda, n.° 23-A, Long Ut Koi, 1.° andar, Macau
|
Northern District (Tamagnini Barbosa) Social service Centre
|
28596457
|
Rua Nova de Toi Sán n.º 1-15, Edifício Litoral, Macau
|
Northwest District (Ilha Verde) Social service Centre
|
28225744
|
Praça dos Lótus, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde, Bloco I, 2.º andar A, Macau
|
Taipa and Coloane Social service Centre
|
28825077
|
Avenida da Harmonia, n.° 20, Edifício Koi Nga, Bloco IV, Edf. Cipreste, r/c, Coloane, Macau
|
Taipa and Coloane Social service Centre (Taipa Branch)
|
28827285
|
Rua do Regedor, S/N, Chun Fok Village, Fase 2, Bloco 5, r/c AI, Taipa, Macau
In order to cooperate with the epidemic prevention efforts, before entering these facilities, residents are required to undergo the COVID-19 rapid antigen test, the result of which must be negative, as well as the other anti-epidemic measures, such as measuring body temperature, displaying the "Travel record of Macau Health Code" record, wearing a mask, and social distancing of at least one meter.