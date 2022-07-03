Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4400 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile female victim, inside of a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Taniya Jones, of Brandywine, MD.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.