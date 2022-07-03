Westminster Barracks / Serious Injury Involving Fireworks
CASE#: 22B1004026
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4626
DATE/TIME: July 2, 2022 @ 2140 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Davidson Hill Road, Westminster
VIOLATION: Serious Injury Involving Fireworks
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Davidson Hill Road in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont, to assist Golden Cross Ambulance and Westminster Fire Department with an irate male who injured himself setting off fireworks. The male was transported to Springfield Emergency Department with a significant injury to his hand.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind citizens that fireworks in the State of Vermont are illegal without a permit. Vermont State Police will be out in full force this holiday weekend, ensuring people celebrating Independence Day follow the law.
Vermont State Police recommend leaving the fireworks to the professionals and enjoying your holiday weekend safely and responsibly.
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600