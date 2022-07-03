Submit Release
News Search

There were 75 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,032 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Serious Injury Involving Fireworks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

 

DATE/TIME: July 2, 2022 @ 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Davidson Hill Road, Westminster 

VIOLATION: Serious Injury Involving Fireworks 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Davidson Hill Road in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont, to assist Golden Cross Ambulance and Westminster Fire Department with an irate male who injured himself setting off fireworks. The male was transported to Springfield Emergency Department with a significant injury to his hand.

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind citizens that fireworks in the State of Vermont are illegal without a permit. Vermont State Police will be out in full force this holiday weekend, ensuring people celebrating Independence Day follow the law.

 

Vermont State Police recommend leaving the fireworks to the professionals and enjoying your holiday weekend safely and responsibly.

 

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Serious Injury Involving Fireworks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.