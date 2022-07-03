Westminster Barracks / Serious Injury Involving Fireworks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

DATE/TIME: July 2, 2022 @ 2140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Davidson Hill Road, Westminster

VIOLATION: Serious Injury Involving Fireworks

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Davidson Hill Road in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont, to assist Golden Cross Ambulance and Westminster Fire Department with an irate male who injured himself setting off fireworks. The male was transported to Springfield Emergency Department with a significant injury to his hand.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind citizens that fireworks in the State of Vermont are illegal without a permit. Vermont State Police will be out in full force this holiday weekend, ensuring people celebrating Independence Day follow the law.

Vermont State Police recommend leaving the fireworks to the professionals and enjoying your holiday weekend safely and responsibly.

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov