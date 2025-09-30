VSP ST Johnsbury/ Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008692
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/30/25 @ approx. 1356 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Memorial Drive St Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Shauna Herbert
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Shauna Herbert (40) of St Johnsbury, was caught shop lifting at Kinney Drugs located in St Johnsbury. Herbert was asked off the property and it was believed she still possessed the items. Upon arrival Troopers located Herbert across the road where she admitted to stealing the items. Herbert was issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Criminal Court for the charge of Retail Theft. Herbert was issued a trespass notice requested by the store.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
