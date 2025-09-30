Submit Release
VSP ST Johnsbury/ Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4008692

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/25 @ approx. 1356 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Memorial Drive St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Shauna Herbert                                           

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Shauna Herbert (40) of St Johnsbury, was caught shop lifting at Kinney Drugs located in St Johnsbury. Herbert was asked off the property and it was believed she still possessed the items. Upon arrival Troopers located Herbert across the road where she admitted to stealing the items. Herbert was issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Criminal Court for the charge of Retail Theft. Herbert was issued a trespass notice requested by the store.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/25 @ 0830 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

