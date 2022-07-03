One of A Kind Journey of Harmony - Marco Materazzi Rallies With OmegaPro And 100 Supercars from Trieste To Portonovi

Marco Materazzi poses in front of a Rally supercar as he takes part as an OmegaPro Brand Ambassador. OneLife Rally, supported by OmegaPro reaches Trieste, Italy. OneLife Rally's Supercars are exhibited on Italian streets of Trieste.

100 supercars took off from Riga and are rallying through Italy with ex-footballer Marco Materazzi, OmegaPro's brand ambassador in a unique call to charity.

Thrilled and excited to be a part of this edition of OneLife Rally with OmegaPro! ” — Marco Materazzi

What screams 'epic greatness' than 100 of the finest Italian-made supercars cruising through the streets of Italy, along the Adriatic coast of the port city, Trieste!

The pinnacle of supremacy conjured in Italy when 100 supercars took over the city pledging allegiance to the nation's finest craftsmanship. Shaped by the forces of nature, honed by its elements, and forged by pure engineering masterclass, these supercars define power, poise, ingenuity, efficiency and endless beauty. Sculpted to achieve pure driver engagement and contemporary luxury, refined over generations to yield maximum impact, these road monsters galvanize thrill and comfort to find a natural balance and exhibit ultimate elegance.

Between June 25 and July 2, OmegaPro embarked on a completely different journey to spread a very important message. For this, OmegaPro sought out a helping hand from OneLife Rally, which organizes similar events. This time, 100 supercars participated in a very unique open-style rally crossing 10 of the most breathtakingly panoramic European Nations and pit-stopping in 7 of its striking sceneries. Taking off from Riga, Latvia, this unforgettable rally encompassed 2800 kilometres of less-known hidden gems of the Balkans, and summited on the southern province of Portonovi, along the Adriatic coastline of Montenegro.



The Most Famous Supercars Exhibited at Congress Square, Trieste, Italy



Super advanced, extremely fast and exotic supercars like Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari California, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Huracán, McLaren 720S, Porsche Carrera GT, Bentley Continental GT, Dodge Viper, BMW M8 and Maserati GT drove through the city. Car lovers’ day was made in Ljubljana as they got a chance to take a closer look, take photos and even sit inside these rarest, meanest, supremely majestic supercars parked at the historical Congress square.



Football Legends Materazzi, Kurányi and Osorio Take Part in Rally



Who better to spearhead this mission than the celebrated football legend and Italy’s own Marco Materazzi. He is also the brand ambassador for OmegaPro. Materazzi is considered as one of the best defenders of his generation. He was an aggressive and visceral centre-back with outstanding aerial ability. He held the record for most goals in a Serie A season by a defender, for a short while in the 2000–01 season. Materazzi made his debut for Italy and signed for Inter Milan in 2001. After having played around 270 games for Inter and winning 15 trophies, he was appointed as an ambassador for Inter. Since his debut in 2001, Materazzi earned 41 caps for Italy and played in two World Cups and two European Championships. He was one of the key players in the 2006 FIFA World Cup Final. Italy went on to win the World Cup in a penalty shoot-out, during which Materazzi scored. He is also the one who received a headbutt from France’s Zinedine Zidane during the 2006 FIFA World Cup Final.

With this rally, OmegaPro's mission as a Global change maker was to accentuate the importance of unity, oneness and resurgence.

We are greater beings. It's time we cast some indifference towards our differences and come together. Stand together. Unity inspires us. Unity helps us grow, Unity gives us courage, hope and strength. Together we are unassailable. Let unity prevail unequivocally.

Other prominent individuals who took part in the rally were former Mexican football player Ricardo Osorio and former German football player Kevin Kurányi.

Earlier this year, all three superstars participated in the invigorating inaugural edition of the OmegaPro Legends Cup, an exhibition game filled with football’s past legends – Brazil’s World Cup winners Ronaldinho and Kaka, Portuguese superstar Luis Figo, fellow World Cup winners Marco Materazzi from Italy, Youri Djorkaeff from France, Spaniard Iker Casillas, ex-Colombian midfielder Carlos Valderrama, Holland great Wesley Sneijder, former England captain John Terry and many others.