MACAU, July 3 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, 2 chronically ill female senior elders who were COVID-19 positive cases died despite of resuscitation today (3 July).

It is revealed that these 2 cases were detected in the intensified rapid antigen testing and nucleic acid testing drives carried out in early stage in residential homes; at that time, both patients had a low viral load (Ct value of 30-40). The patients had been treated in isolation from the early stage of disease onset; however, the patients, who were also suffering from chronic underlying conditions, were very weak, and eventually passed away after days of treatment.

The first case was the 100-year-old chronically ill lady, admitted to the Public Health Clinical Centre at Estrada do Alto de Coloane for treatment in isolation on 30 June after being tested positive in nucleic acid testing for COVID-19. During treatment, the case did not present with fever, cough or shortness of breath; until early morning of 3 July, her condition deteriorated, after active treatment and resuscitation, the patient was ineffective and passed away. The patient had history of hypertension, brain degeneration, fractures and other chronic underlying diseases; she was bedridden and in need of long-term care. The patient was not vaccinated against COVID-19 for personal reason.

The second case was the 94-year-old chronically ill lady, admitted to the Public Health Clinical Centre at Estrada do Alto de Coloane for treatment in isolation on 29 June after being tested positive in nucleic acid testing for COVID-19. During treatment, the case did not have fever, but chronic diseases had worsened; until 9:00 am today (3 July), her condition suddenly deteriorated, after resuscitation, the patient was ineffective and passed away at around 10:00 am. The patient had history of hypertension, hyperlipidemia, stroke and other chronic underlying diseases, and required long-term care. The patient had received 2 doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines.

The 2 female senior elders were residents at the Obra das Mães (elderly home). The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre expressed its sincere condolence and deepest sympathy to the family members.