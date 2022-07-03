Key groups in sectors of security services, cleaning services and property management are requested to go to the designated stations for nucleic acid testing according to the scheduled time

MACAU, July 3 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) states that regarding the nucleic acid testing for key groups in sectors of security services, cleaning services and property management today (3 July), security and cleaning staff who work in the gaming industry are reminded to undergo the nucleic acid test at MGM Macau Grand Ballroom and Venetian Cotai Arena A, B, C, while those who work in the non-gaming industry are reminded to take the nucleic acid test at Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School - Indoor Sports Hall, Macau Workers' Children School (Kindergarten Section) and the Olympic Sports Centre - Indoor Pavilion. The Centre urges employers to exercise discretion and allow staff to go for testing during working hours. It is stated that participation in this testing programme is not a prerequisite for work. Therefore, it is unnecessary for the staff concerned to rush to take the nucleic acid test before work.

The individuals concerned can make an appointment for free testing at the following link ( https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook ). They are required to arrive at the nucleic acid testing station according to the scheduled time, no more than half an hour earlier. A self-antigen test must be conducted before leaving home and the test result must be declared through Macao Health Code ( https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/ ). A negative rapid antigen test result is a prerequisite for undergoing a nucleic acid test at the station and one rapid antigen testing kit for Novel Coronavirus will be given upon registration at the venue.

The Centre reminds that if the rapid antigen test result is positive, in addition to declaring it through Macao Health Code, one should call an ambulance by phone at 119, 120 or 2857 2222 as soon as possible, regardless of whether one has a fever or respiratory symptoms. In addition, one and the co-living individuals are required to stay at home and patiently wait for the ambulance arranged by the authorities to transport them to the quarantine site.