UPDATE RE: Vt Route 118 / Hopkins Bridge Rd Montgomery

THE ROADWAY HAS BEEN REOPENED.

 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, July 2, 2022 10:54 PM
Subject: Vt Route 118 / Hopkins Bridge Rd Montgomery

 

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 118 near Hopkins Bridge Rd in Montgomery is closed due to a vehicle crash causing wires to cover the roadway. The road is completely closed to through traffic. Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

UPDATE RE: Vt Route 118 / Hopkins Bridge Rd Montgomery

