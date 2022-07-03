UPDATE RE: Vt Route 118 / Hopkins Bridge Rd Montgomery
THE ROADWAY HAS BEEN REOPENED.
From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, July 2, 2022 10:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Vt Route 118 / Hopkins Bridge Rd Montgomery
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 118 near Hopkins Bridge Rd in Montgomery is closed due to a vehicle crash causing wires to cover the roadway. The road is completely closed to through traffic. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
