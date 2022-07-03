Berlin Barracks - Operating Without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A3003789
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/1/22 @ 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: May Rd, Marshfield
VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Fernand Rouleau
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Angelique Conn
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a report of a stolen vehicle on from the area of May Rd in Marshfield. Further investigation revealed that Rouleau had operated Conn’s vehicle without her consent. On 7/2/22, Troopers located Rouleau with vehicle. Rouleau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Rouleau was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 9/1/22 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/22 @0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
