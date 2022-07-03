Berlin Barracks - Operating Without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003789

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/1/22 @ 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: May Rd, Marshfield

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Fernand Rouleau

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Angelique Conn

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a report of a stolen vehicle on from the area of May Rd in Marshfield. Further investigation revealed that Rouleau had operated Conn’s vehicle without her consent. On 7/2/22, Troopers located Rouleau with vehicle. Rouleau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Rouleau was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 9/1/22 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/22 @0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.