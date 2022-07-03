Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,191 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks - Operating Without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003789

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                        

STATION:  VSP- Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/1/22 @ 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: May Rd, Marshfield

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED: Fernand Rouleau                                              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Angelique Conn

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a report of a stolen vehicle on from the area of May Rd in Marshfield. Further investigation revealed that Rouleau had operated Conn’s vehicle without her consent. On 7/2/22, Troopers located Rouleau with vehicle. Rouleau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Rouleau was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 9/1/22 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/22 @0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks - Operating Without Owners Consent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.