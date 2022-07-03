90 additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (02 July), taking the total to 784

MACAU, July 3 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that from 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (02 July), Macao has recorded 90 additional cases that have tested positive by nucleic acid tests, taking the total number of cases to 784. Among the new cases, 60 were detected in the community, 30 were detected in individuals under management and control. Itineraries of the above cases will be uploaded to the Special Webpage Against Epidemics for public reference soon.

As of 08:00 today (03 July), a total of 11,385 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation, including 1,898 close contacts, 7,077 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 603 secondary close contacts, 333 general contacts, and 690 accompanying persons.