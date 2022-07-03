Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,185 in the last 365 days.

Vt Route 118 / Hopkins Bridge Rd Montgomery

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 118 near Hopkins Bridge Rd in Montgomery is closed due to a vehicle crash causing wires to cover the roadway. The road is completely closed to through traffic. Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

You just read:

Vt Route 118 / Hopkins Bridge Rd Montgomery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.