Vt Route 118 / Hopkins Bridge Rd Montgomery

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 118 near Hopkins Bridge Rd in Montgomery is closed due to a vehicle crash causing wires to cover theroadway. Theroadis completely closed to through traffic. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
