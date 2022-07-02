Yellow code holders may rebook NAT test on 3 July; NAT drive for key groups in sectors of security services, cleaning services and property management is launched

MACAU, July 2 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that in response to the developments of the epidemic situation in Macao, the NAT requirements for yellow code holders and targeted populations will be arranged as follows:

NAT places have been increased for yellow-code holders to re-book their test

As affected by the typhoon, individuals with a yellow health code can make a new appointment for sample collection at an available NAT station or mobile NAT bus on 3 July.

For those who fail to get tested on 3 July due to the aftermath of the inclement weather, the designated test date can be postponed to 4 July. Their health code will not be converted to red.

NAT drive for key groups in sectors of security services, cleaning services and property management is launched with extended testing hours

At the same time, the Centre announces that individuals engaged in security services (generally refer to people providing security services for commercial enterprises), cleaning services, and property management (generally refer to people providing management and cleaning services for housing estates) in Macao must undergo one nucleic acid test on 3 July.

Employers are urged to support the arrangement and allow their employees to go get tested during working hours, where appropriate. Participation in this testing drive is not a mandatory requirement for attending work. Hence, there is no need to rush to the sampling stations before work.

Yellow code holders and key groups are required to perform RAT by themselves before taking NAT

The Centre reiterates that, before heading to the NAT station for sampling, yellow code holders and members of the key groups must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves and declare the result through the Macao Health Code (Direct link: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/). Only those with a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. Upon registration at the NAT station, each individual will be distributed with a COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit.

Meanwhile, individuals with positive RAT result should, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) in addition to reporting the result through the Macao Health Code. They and their co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine venue by the designated ambulance.

NAT arrangements for yellow code holders and key groups

A total of 21 testing points will be open for the captioned populations on an appointment basis. These include MGM Macau – The Grand Ballroom, and Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C (mainly for security guards and cleaners of gaming operators); and Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section), Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall, and Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion (mainly for security guards and cleaners of non-gaming operators).

Yellow code holders and members of the key groups may book for free testing online (booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook). Results of such tests will not be displayed on the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for border crossing purpose. Alternatively, they can book for self-paid NAT at various general sampling stations, where paper NAT report can be issued with test results uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes (booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/).

To facilitate the present arrangements, the testing hours of various NAT stations at Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium, Qingmao Port, Macao Forum and Pac On Ferry Terminal will be extended. Dedicated to the captioned categories of populations and other targeted groups, these testing stations will open from 10:00 am to 00:00 am. All individuals are required to strictly keep to their booking time without arriving too early, so as to avoid causing crowd gathering.

RAT not required on 3 July for individuals other than those specified above

The rest of the Macao populations (other than those specified above) may withhold rapid antigen testing on 3 July. For members of the public who have undergone the required RATs using the test kits distributed to them earlier, they should have one RAT kit remaining as of yesterday (2 July). Please keep it properly for the next Citywide NAT Programme.

As individuals in the lockdown zones (Red Code zones) were under closed management during the citywide NAT, they were unable to get the rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks distributed during the citywide NAT drive. Relevant persons will be notified by the Health Bureau via text message, they may then collect the materials at designated time and location by presenting their personal identification documents and the text message.