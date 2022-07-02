Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault *update*

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A3003794

TROOPER: Trooper Adam Roaldi                                                                      

STATION: Berlin               

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: July 2, 2022, at 0530 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Martin

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time Troopers responded to a residence in Waterbury for a report of Domestic Assault. Investigation revealed that Christopher Martin assaulted a domestic partner and left the scene before Troopers arrived. Troopers were able to locate Martin and he was subsequently arrested without incident. Martin was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 07/05/2022 at 12:30 PM to answer to the charge of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

LODGED: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/2022 at 12:30 pm

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

