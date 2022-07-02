Official Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Kingdom of Morocco, 2 to 4 July

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make an Official Visit to the Kingdom of Morocco from 2 to 4 July 2022. Minister Balakrishnan’s visit will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

2 JULY 2022