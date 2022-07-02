Citizens are advised to take a photo of their RAT result together with kit packaging and upload it to the platform

MACAU, July 2 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that in order to review the actual use, sensitivity and specificity of different brands of rapid antigen test kits, citizens should take a photo of the RAT result on the test cassette together with the kit packaging, and upload it to the reporting platform. Citizens’ cooperation and support would be appreciated.

The Centre stresses that the inclusion of the package box in the photo is voluntary. Result reports without image of the package box will not be deemed invalid, nor will it affect the personal health code colour. Those who have already uploaded the RAT result of today do not have to upload again. Citizens do not need to worry.