Release of COVID-19 statistics in Macao

MACAU, July 2 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that 56 additional COVID-19 cases have been tested positive by nucleic acid testing within 24 hours yesterday (1 July). Among them, 33 were detected in the community, and 23 were detected during management and control.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 694 cases, including 394 females and 300 males aged between 8 months and 100 years old. The tally comprises 270 confirmed (symptomatic) cases and 424 asymptomatic cases.

As of 15:00 today (2 July), a total of 10,949 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 694 positive cases, 1,779 close contacts, 6,907 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 549 secondary close contacts, 333 general contacts, and 687 accompanying persons.

As of yesterday (1 July), a cumulative total of 355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Macao, of which 83 have been discharged from the hospital, leaving the current number of confirmed cases at 272. Cumulatively 639 asymptomatic cases have been recorded, with 215 being imported cases and 424 being local cases.

At present, 94 confirmed cases are being treated in the Public Health Clinical Centre at Alto, Coloane; whereas other patients (mild cases and asymptomatic cases) are placed in designated medical facilities for isolation.