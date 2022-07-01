Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of 5th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the 3300 block of 5th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:55 am, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot at the victim’s vehicle as it was travelling down the street at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended a short time later. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 21 year-old Darrylvon Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###