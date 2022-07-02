Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:56 am, two suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and this video: https://youtu.be/dm0E7PTrJ2M

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.