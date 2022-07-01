MACAU, July 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-01 22:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.8SE is currently in effect. As “Chaba” is expected to intensify into a typhoon, and move to northwest and towards the western coast of Guangdong. It will move closest to Macao during the night on the 1st and the morning on the 2nd.

Under the influence of the outer circulation of “Chaba”, its related rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. The winds will intensify and occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms are still expected in Macao with heavy showers, reaching level 6 -8 winds, with gusty winds.

Meanwhile, as it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide today and tomorrow, slight flooding has occurred over Inner Harbor Area this morning.

Under the combined influence of the storm surge and persistent rain, flooding around 0.5m to 1.0m is expected to occur on the 2nd of July, between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Yellow Storm Surge Warning is in effect.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public is advised to take precautions in advance and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.