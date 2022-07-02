MACAU, July 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 11:25

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Typhoon “Chaba” is slowly moving northwest and is expected to make landfall between Zhanjiang and Maoming in the afternoon to evening. As the path of " Chaba " is further north than expected and it is going to slightly intensify before its landfall, its impact on Macau will remain during the daytime. As a result, typhoon signal No. 8 will remain in the afternoon.

Under the influence of the rainband of “Chaba”, occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms, with wind force level 8 – 9 and gusts are expected in Macao.

Meanwhile, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persistent rain, there is obvious flooding in the Southern Inner Harbour area, with a maximum flooding height of 0.5m recorded. Flooding is still expected in the Inner Harbor until 3 pm.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public should take precautions and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.