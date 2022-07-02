Cosmos National, International Pageants Welcome Delegates to Sunny Orlando to Compete For Crowns
The organization strives to promote sisterhood, diversity and confidence among participants in its state, national and international contests
Being named Head Judge by the Cosmos Organization is an unparalleled honor of a lifetime.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cosmos Pageants return to Orlando, Fla. July 4-9 with contestants from multiple countries competing for National and International titles.
— Gil Villavecer
Cosmos has set itself apart from the traditional beauty pageant. The organization strives to promote sisterhood, diversity and confidence among participants in its state, national and international contests. Beauty and poise alone cannot secure the coveted titles - contestants must also compete in categories like “Fitness” and “Interview”.
In addition to boosting contestants’ confidence, Cosmos promotes volunteer work through its winners. The organization’s website reads, “Whether it be through our support of the Association of Child Life Professionals or causes supporting education, we are focused on making a difference, one crown at a time.”
Each contestant must have a cause they actively support. Then, after the titles have been secured, Cosmos supports the platforms of the winners which often involve charity work or social advocacy.
A shining example is Mrs. Cosmos International 2021, Katy Clatterbaugh, who dedicates her time to the fight against domestic abuse. Clatterbaugh volunteers at local shelters and domestic violence community organizations. She also supports organizations like The Jamie Kimble Foundation, The Kindness Cupboard and Feed NC.
As a beauty brand that seeks to inspire confidence, Frontier Dental Lab, a platinum sponsor, fits naturally into the world of pageants and beauty queens. However, the partnership between Frontier and the Cosmos goes beyond improving physical beauty as they work together to award both a crown and a smile makeover to the most deserving delegates.
Frontier Dental Lab was a major sponsor of the Cosmos Pageant last year and looks forward to continuing their support in 2022 and beyond. Frontier will award two winners a complete smile makeover in partnership with leading cosmetic dentist Dr. Ross Nash, D.D.S. of Charlotte, NC.
Gil Villavecer of Frontier Dental Lab was appointed the official head judge. He said, “Being named Head Judge by the Cosmos Organization is an unparalleled honor of a lifetime. It’s an awesome responsibility and I’m committed to maintaining integrity throughout every interaction and every stage of the competition.”
Be sure to follow the Cosmos on social media to find out who wins and to keep up-to-date with the latest Cosmos news.
ABOUT FRONTIER DENTAL LAB GROUP
Frontier Dental Lab Group specializes in helping dentists succeed. We are a group of dental labs, including Frontier Dental Lab, specializing in veneers, implants, dentures, and full-service dental lab products and restorations. Products include full arch and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, veneers, single and multi-posterior crowns and bridges as well as single unit and full mouth implants.
CONNECT
Website: CosmosPageants.com
Instagram: @cosmospageant | @cosmosunitedstates
zachary romo
Frontier Dental Laboratories
+1 714-782-4820
zromo@frontierdentallab.com
Visit us on social media:
Other