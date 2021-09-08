Gil Villavecer is appointed as the Official Head Judge by the Cosmos National and International Beauty Pageants
It is truly an honor to be named Official Head Judge and to be associated with all the wonderful staff and Queens of the Cosmos organization.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cosmos Pageants is a system looking to break the mold as it turns back the hands of time to the classic days of pageantry when it was a TRUE "Beauty Pageant". Based on the contestant’s facial beauty of course, but also the beauty in their presence, beauty in the way they walk, their talk as well as the beauty in their overall confidence as a competitor.
The vision of Cosmos is one that is special and rare in the eye of a Queen which is why Cosmos takes great care in choosing its staff and judges panel. Taking great pride in knowing that each contestant is looked at as unique beauties with confidence and individuality is what Gil Villavecer knows all too well. As the Cosmos Pageants Official Head Judge, Gil has the know-how and the ability to envision what a royal Cosmos Queen should represent as regal titleholders.
“It is truly an honor to be named Official Head Judge and to be associated with all the wonderful staff and Queens of the Cosmos organization. Everything they do is World Class and truly celebrates individual beauty, sisterhood, personal development, community service and more. I am privileged to be appointed to such a distinguished position. I will be able to provide consistency in judging standards year after year for The Cosmos Pageants.”
Gil Villavecer has built a Beauty Brand with “The Frontier Smile”. Gil is a partner in Frontier Dental Lab and their group of labs in North America. Based in Southern California, he is the face of Frontier Dental Labs and represents them on social media, advertising campaigns and in dental meetings. He is also a speaker and lecturer at many conferences and dental education programs. His greatest accomplishment is selecting a forever beauty queen over 35 years ago (his wife Sharon!). Together, they have raised two sons, who are humble, kind and good community citizens. One is a dentist and the other is a medical doctor. In his spare time, Gil stays active as a CrossFit athlete, mountain biker and enjoys spending quality time with friends and family.
ABOUT FRONTIER DENTAL LABS
Frontier Dental Laboratories is a full service, multi-site dental laboratory that provides high-end dental prosthetics, removable dental products and implants primarily for the cosmetic dentistry industry. Products include full arch and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, veneers, single and multi-posterior crown and bridges as well as single unit and full mouth implants. Frontier serves over 500 customers through its two dental laboratories in El Dorado Hills, CA and Vancouver Canada.
