GIL VILLAVECER IS ANNOUNCED AS AN OFFICIAL JUDGE FOR THE 2021 MISS COSMOS UNITED STATES AND INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gil Villavecer, more commonly known as @gil_frontierdental in the dental social media circle, has been announced as an official judge for the Miss Cosmos United States and International pageant. The pageant will take place from July 6th to 10th in Orlando Florida.
In addition to helping grow the business, he has also helped rebuild people’s self-confidence and self-esteem by collaborating with dentists to produce natural and lifelike porcelain veneers for their patients.
The smile makeovers that are produced by his lab offer people across the country a chance at self-confidence and success as well as their own beauty.
"It's not just about how someone looks on stage," said Villavecer. "I want it to be about their personality, who they are." He believes that true beauty and confidence can be found in one’s smile and entire being.
"I am honored to have been given this opportunity and I don’t take the awesome responsibility lightly" says Gil Villavecer when asked about his new position as an official judge at the upcoming pageant.
Gil Villavecer is a partner in Frontier Dental Lab and their group of labs in North America. Based in Southern California, he is the face of Frontier Dental Labs and represents them on social media, advertising campaigns and in dental meetings. He is also a speaker and lecturer at many conferences and dental education programs. His greatest accomplishment is selecting a forever beauty queen over 35 years ago (his wife Sharon!). Together, they have raised two sons, who are humble, kind and good community citizens. One is a dentist and the other is a medical doctor. In his spare time, Gil stays active as a CrossFit athlete, mountain biker and enjoys spending quality time with friends and family.
ABOUT FRONTIER DENTAL LABS
Frontier Dental Laboratories is a full service, multi-site dental laboratory that provides high-end dental prosthetics, removable dental products and implants primarily for the cosmetic dentistry industry. Products include full arch and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, veneers, single and multi-posterior crown and bridges as well as single unit and full mouth implants. Frontier serves over 500 customers through its two dental laboratories in El Dorado Hills, CA and Vancouver Canada.
www.frontierdentallab.com
