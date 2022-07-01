Daily Session Report for Friday, July 01, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 1, 2022
Convened at 11:00 A.M.
Recessed at 2:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Karen Boback.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted for the record The Annual Voter Registration Report for 2021 from the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 331
HB 1598
HB 1665
HB 2039
HB 2097
HB 2157
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 331
HB 1598
HB 1665
HB 2039
HB 2097
HB 2157
SB 904
SB 905
SB 1159
SB 1179
Bills Referred
HR 219 Judiciary
HB 2714 Labor and Industry
HB 2721 Finance
HB 2722 Judiciary
HB 2723 Judiciary
HB 2724 Environmental Resources and Energy
SB 1152 Judiciary
Bill Recommitted
SB 588 From Appropriations
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2293 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2367 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2709 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 251 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1093 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1183 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1235 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 331 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1598 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1665 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2039 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2097 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2157 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 817
HB 2529
SB 224
SB 1171
SB 1212
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 2529
SB 224
The House of Representatives is in recess.