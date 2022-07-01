Daily Session Report for Friday, July 01, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

July 1, 2022

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

Recessed at 2:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Karen Boback.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted for the record The Annual Voter Registration Report for 2021 from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 331

HB 1598

HB 1665

HB 2039

HB 2097

HB 2157

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 331

HB 1598

HB 1665

HB 2039

HB 2097

HB 2157

SB 904

SB 905

SB 1159

SB 1179

Bills Referred

HR 219 Judiciary

HB 2714 Labor and Industry

HB 2721 Finance

HB 2722 Judiciary

HB 2723 Judiciary

HB 2724 Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 1152 Judiciary

Bill Recommitted

SB 588 From Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2293 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2367 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2709 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 251 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1093 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1183 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1235 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 331 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1598 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1665 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2039 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2097 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2157 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 817

HB 2529

SB 224

SB 1171

SB 1212

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 817

HB 2529

SB 224

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives is in recess.