Daily Session Report for Friday, July 01, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 1, 2022

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

Recessed at 2:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Karen Boback.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted for the record The Annual Voter Registration Report for 2021 from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 331

HB 1598

HB 1665

HB 2039

HB 2097

HB 2157

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 331

HB 1598

HB 1665

HB 2039

HB 2097

HB 2157

SB 904

SB 905

SB 1159

SB 1179

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 219     Judiciary

                   

HB 2714   Labor and Industry

 

HB 2721   Finance

HB 2722   Judiciary

HB 2723   Judiciary

HB 2724   Environmental Resources and Energy

 

SB 1152    Judiciary

 

Bill Recommitted

 

SB 588         From Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2293      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2367      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2709      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 251         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1093       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1183       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1235       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 331        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1598      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1665      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2039      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2097      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2157      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 817

HB 2529

SB 224

SB 1171

SB 1212

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 817

HB 2529

SB 224

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in recess.

