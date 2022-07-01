45 measures for cracking down on work-related crime

SWEDEN, July 1 - Work-related crime is a serious societal problem in which people are exploited in working life and serious entrepreneurs are undercut by fraudsters and criminals. Work-related crime feeds organised crime and drains the welfare system and our social security systems of resources. The Government is now stepping up its efforts by adopting a national strategy consisting of 45 measures against work-related crime.

Work-related crime involves criminal activities and breaches of regulations that may result in employees being exploited or put at risk of being injured at work. It also results in serious operators being undercut by those who exploit workers by means of unreasonable working conditions, cheating on taxes and fees and in other ways violating laws and regulations.

Work-related crime occurs in many sectors, even if the risk of work-related crime is considered to be greatest in the construction, restaurant, transport and cleaning industries, and in health, care and social services.

The Government has three priorities for its work: to leave no stone unturned in the fight against segregation and crime, to drive the green transition forward and to take back control of the welfare system. Efforts to deal with work-related crime have links to all three of these priorities.

“Work-related crime involves very large sums and is a source of income for organised crime. This must be stopped. That’s why we have now adopted a national strategy against work-related crime,” says Deputy Minister for Employment Johan Danielsson.

In the national strategy against work-related crime, the Government compiles, coordinates and focuses its actions and raises its level of ambition in efforts to counter and combat work-related crime. The strategy also helps to provide public authorities, operators and individuals with an overview of measures and issues related to work-related crime.

“The focus of the Government’s national strategy is to combat the business models that drive work-related crime. It must be difficult to cheat, easy to get caught and painful to be punished,” says Mr Danielsson.

The strategy contains 45 measures in seven main areas: