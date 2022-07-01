CEO of Talon Performance Group, Jodi Standke, Featured in Society for Human Resource Management
PLANO, TX, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO of Talon Performance Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Jodi Standke, Featured in Society for Human Resource Management, Encouraging Employees to Be Intrapreneurs Pays Off
By: Lin Grensing-Pophal
An "intrapreneurship" program, which lets employees act like entrepreneurs by developing new products or services, is an unconventional benefit that can help boost productivity and retention.
Intrapreneurship also offers career development opportunities—something that many employees crave today and that drive decisions about whether to stay with an employer.
Companies can move toward establishing a culture of intrapreneurship by adopting a focus on "design thinking," said Jodi Standke, CEO of talent management firm Talon Performance Group in Minneapolis.
Read full article here: https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/hr-topics/benefits/pages/encouraging-employees-to-be-intrapreneurs-pays-off.aspx
Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn