St. Johnsbury Barracks / Car - Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4004838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at 1257 hours

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-91 SB 133.4

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Authier

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Smithfield, RI

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: KIA

VEHICLE MODEL: Sorento

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/01/2022 at 1257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a call of a vehicle on fire on I-91 SB MM 133.4. Upon arrival Troopers observed a Kia Sorento towing a boat completely engulfed in flames. Troopers met with the operator Joseph Authier of N Smithfield, RI. Due to the nature of the car fire, I-91 South Bound traffic was shut down completely. Vermont State Troopers were assisted by the St. Johnsbury Fire department, so that traffic was able to resume safely. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. The Kia Sorento was towed due to the disabling damage to the vehicle.