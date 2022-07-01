St. Johnsbury Barracks / Car - Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4004838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at 1257 hours
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-91 SB 133.4
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Authier
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Smithfield, RI
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: KIA
VEHICLE MODEL: Sorento
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/01/2022 at 1257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a call of a vehicle on fire on I-91 SB MM 133.4. Upon arrival Troopers observed a Kia Sorento towing a boat completely engulfed in flames. Troopers met with the operator Joseph Authier of N Smithfield, RI. Due to the nature of the car fire, I-91 South Bound traffic was shut down completely. Vermont State Troopers were assisted by the St. Johnsbury Fire department, so that traffic was able to resume safely. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. The Kia Sorento was towed due to the disabling damage to the vehicle.