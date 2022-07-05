The 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of industry
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 8th, 2022, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Philadelphia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 8th, 2022, will be held at The Drexelbrook located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.
Ali A. Houshmand
Rowan University
Ami Kassar
MultiFunding LLC
Angela Nadeau
CompuData, Inc
Audrey Greenberg
Center for Breakthrough Medicines
Bob Moore
Crossbeam
Brian Lipstein
Henry A. Davidsen, Master Tailors & Image Consultants
Cassandra Bailey
Slice Communications
Cauldon D. Quinn
Bancroft Capital, LLC
Chris Molaro
NeuroFlow
Christopher Lee
Empirical Consulting Solutions
Christopher Maus
CAMCO Property Management
Corey Lonberger
Rittenhouse Realty Advisors / GREA
Craig Carra
MOBILion Systems, Inc.
Crystal Evans
Money Talks Edu
Danielle Ruess
Wizeline
Dave Silver
REC Philly
David G. Donald
PeopleShare
David Regn
Stream Companies
David Totaro
BAYADA Home Health Care
Dea Belazi
AscellaHealth
Domenico Nigro
Nigro's Auto Body
Don Adriaansen, MBA, CSDS
TITAN Mobile Shredding. LLC
Dr. Jeffrey N. Doucette
Press Ganey Associates
Dr. R. Scott Stephenson
Museum of the American Revolution
Eileen R. Heisman
National Philanthropic Trust
Faraz Khan
Vision Solar LLC
Frank Gumienny
Philadelphia Eagles
Frank Mazza
EvoShare
Gary Pudles
AnswerNet
Geoffrey Boyce
Array Behavioral Care
Geoffrey Goldwater
Odell Studner
Harrison G. Saunders
Harrison Senior Living
Isabelita M. Abele
U S Lumber Inc.
James Woodland
Compas, Inc.
Jane Golden
Mural Arts Philadelphia
Jason Derstine
Alura Business Solutions
Jeffrey P. Lipson
Layer 8 Security
Jessica Scully
Scully Company
Joan Dawson McConnon
Project HOME
John Fazio
Nerd Street
Jonathan Siebert
Vision Solar LLC
Jonathon D. Levine
Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel
Joseph Leone
Logic, LLC
Justin B. Wineburgh
Alkemy X
Kelly Raffaele Schempp
Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Kelvin A. Jeremiah
Philadelphia Housing Authority
Linda Cozzi
The Philadelphia Cricket Club
Linda L. Chadwick
Rita's Franchise Company, LLC
Lorna M. Weir
Elevate Healthcare
Marc R. Lederman
NewSpring Capital
Marcia Zaruba O'Connor
The O'Connor Group
Marcus Allen
Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence
Maria Maccecchini
Annovis Bio Inc.
Maria Matos
Latin American Community Center
Mark B. Boyd
Goodwill Industries of SNJ and Philadelphia
Mark D. Kuhn IV
Oat Foundry
Mark Switaj
Roundtrip
Martino Cartier
WIGS and WISHES by Martino Cartier
Mary Ellen Harris, PhD
Kreischer Miller LLC
MaryBeth Yannessa
Animal House Project
Matthew B. Aaron
Special Olympics PA
Matthew Tucker
Pegasus Technologies, LLC
Michael D. Ryan
Innovative Financing Solutions
Michael M. Aiello
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
Michael Rappaport
Chariot Solutions, LLC
Nancy Drozdow
CFAR, The Center for Applied Research, Inc.
Neil A. Cooper
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC
Nicholas Papanier Jr
PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc
Nick Araco
AchieveNEXT
Paul J. Becker
DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Pedros A. Ramos, Esq.
Philadelphia Foundation
Peter Groverman, Esq.
Grovara
Rachel Ferguson
Visit Philadelphia
Randy E. Hayman, Esq.
Philadelphia Water Department
Raoul Davis
Ascendant Group
Regis de Ramel
flyADVANCED
Rhonda H. Lauer
Foundations, Inc.
Richard Horowitz
RAF Industries
Richard K. Kahn
Anura.io
Richelle D. Payne, CCP
Ascendant Group
Ryan D. Lake
Societal CDMO, Inc.
Ryan J.Q. Clark
PeopleShare
S. Mary Scullion
Project HOME
Scott A. Gray
Clincierge
Stanley Pittman
Eigen X, LLC
Stephanie Koch
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City
Stephanie Kozak Allen
Expresspark, Inc. | Smart Park, Inc.
Steve Mason
Bender Inc
Sunny White
Xavier Creative House
Susan Campbell
Ronald McDonald House Charities
of the Philadelphia Region
Ted Wentz
Quadratec
Thomas J. Colaiezzi
LifeBrand
Thomas Padula
Padula Media | Digital Marketing Agency
Tiffany Wilson
University City Science Center
Timothy Javan
Javan Engineering, Inc
Trooper Sanders
Benefits Data Trust
Troy A. Beane
Greencastle Consulting
Veronica J. Joyner
The Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia, Inc.
Victor J. Maggitti Jr
Vimco Inc
Wayne Kimmel
SeventySix Capital
About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.
