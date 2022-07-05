2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Black Logo Transparent Shield Titan 100 Black Logo

Announcing the honorees of the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of industry

The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100!” — Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 8th, 2022, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Philadelphia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 8th, 2022, will be held at The Drexelbrook located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.

Ali A. Houshmand

Rowan University

Ami Kassar

MultiFunding LLC

Angela Nadeau

CompuData, Inc

Audrey Greenberg

Center for Breakthrough Medicines

Bob Moore

Crossbeam

Brian Lipstein

Henry A. Davidsen, Master Tailors & Image Consultants

Cassandra Bailey

Slice Communications

Cauldon D. Quinn

Bancroft Capital, LLC

Chris Molaro

NeuroFlow

Christopher Lee

Empirical Consulting Solutions

Christopher Maus

CAMCO Property Management

Corey Lonberger

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors / GREA

Craig Carra

MOBILion Systems, Inc.

Crystal Evans

Money Talks Edu

Danielle Ruess

Wizeline

Dave Silver

REC Philly

David G. Donald

PeopleShare

David Regn

Stream Companies

David Totaro

BAYADA Home Health Care

Dea Belazi

AscellaHealth

Domenico Nigro

Nigro's Auto Body

Don Adriaansen, MBA, CSDS

TITAN Mobile Shredding. LLC

Dr. Jeffrey N. Doucette

Press Ganey Associates

Dr. R. Scott Stephenson

Museum of the American Revolution

Eileen R. Heisman

National Philanthropic Trust

Faraz Khan

Vision Solar LLC

Frank Gumienny

Philadelphia Eagles

Frank Mazza

EvoShare

Gary Pudles

AnswerNet

Geoffrey Boyce

Array Behavioral Care

Geoffrey Goldwater

Odell Studner

Harrison G. Saunders

Harrison Senior Living

Isabelita M. Abele

U S Lumber Inc.

James Woodland

Compas, Inc.

Jane Golden

Mural Arts Philadelphia

Jason Derstine

Alura Business Solutions

Jeffrey P. Lipson

Layer 8 Security

Jessica Scully

Scully Company

Joan Dawson McConnon

Project HOME

John Fazio

Nerd Street

Jonathan Siebert

Vision Solar LLC

Jonathon D. Levine

Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel

Joseph Leone

Logic, LLC

Justin B. Wineburgh

Alkemy X

Kelly Raffaele Schempp

Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Kelvin A. Jeremiah

Philadelphia Housing Authority

Linda Cozzi

The Philadelphia Cricket Club

Linda L. Chadwick

Rita's Franchise Company, LLC

Lorna M. Weir

Elevate Healthcare

Marc R. Lederman

NewSpring Capital

Marcia Zaruba O'Connor

The O'Connor Group

Marcus Allen

Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

Maria Maccecchini

Annovis Bio Inc.

Maria Matos

Latin American Community Center

Mark B. Boyd

Goodwill Industries of SNJ and Philadelphia

Mark D. Kuhn IV

Oat Foundry

Mark Switaj

Roundtrip

Martino Cartier

WIGS and WISHES by Martino Cartier

Mary Ellen Harris, PhD

Kreischer Miller LLC

MaryBeth Yannessa

Animal House Project

Matthew B. Aaron

Special Olympics PA

Matthew Tucker

Pegasus Technologies, LLC

Michael D. Ryan

Innovative Financing Solutions

Michael M. Aiello

Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Michael Rappaport

Chariot Solutions, LLC

Nancy Drozdow

CFAR, The Center for Applied Research, Inc.

Neil A. Cooper

Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

Nicholas Papanier Jr

PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc

Nick Araco

AchieveNEXT

Paul J. Becker

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

Pedros A. Ramos, Esq.

Philadelphia Foundation

Peter Groverman, Esq.

Grovara

Rachel Ferguson

Visit Philadelphia

Randy E. Hayman, Esq.

Philadelphia Water Department

Raoul Davis

Ascendant Group

Regis de Ramel

flyADVANCED

Rhonda H. Lauer

Foundations, Inc.

Richard Horowitz

RAF Industries

Richard K. Kahn

Anura.io

Richelle D. Payne, CCP

Ascendant Group

Ryan D. Lake

Societal CDMO, Inc.

Ryan J.Q. Clark

PeopleShare

S. Mary Scullion

Project HOME

Scott A. Gray

Clincierge

Stanley Pittman

Eigen X, LLC

Stephanie Koch

Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City

Stephanie Kozak Allen

Expresspark, Inc. | Smart Park, Inc.

Steve Mason

Bender Inc

Sunny White

Xavier Creative House

Susan Campbell

Ronald McDonald House Charities

of the Philadelphia Region

Ted Wentz

Quadratec

Thomas J. Colaiezzi

LifeBrand

Thomas Padula

Padula Media | Digital Marketing Agency

Tiffany Wilson

University City Science Center

Timothy Javan

Javan Engineering, Inc

Trooper Sanders

Benefits Data Trust

Troy A. Beane

Greencastle Consulting

Veronica J. Joyner

The Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia, Inc.

Victor J. Maggitti Jr

Vimco Inc

Wayne Kimmel

SeventySix Capital

About Titan CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.