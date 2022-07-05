Submit Release
The 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100

The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Announcing the honorees of the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of industry

— Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 8th, 2022, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Philadelphia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 8th, 2022, will be held at The Drexelbrook located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.

Ali A. Houshmand
Rowan University

Ami Kassar
MultiFunding LLC

Angela Nadeau
CompuData, Inc

Audrey Greenberg
Center for Breakthrough Medicines

Bob Moore
Crossbeam

Brian Lipstein
Henry A. Davidsen, Master Tailors & Image Consultants

Cassandra Bailey
Slice Communications

Cauldon D. Quinn
Bancroft Capital, LLC

Chris Molaro
NeuroFlow

Christopher Lee
Empirical Consulting Solutions

Christopher Maus
CAMCO Property Management

Corey Lonberger
Rittenhouse Realty Advisors / GREA

Craig Carra
MOBILion Systems, Inc.

Crystal Evans
Money Talks Edu

Danielle Ruess
Wizeline

Dave Silver
REC Philly

David G. Donald
PeopleShare

David Regn
Stream Companies

David Totaro
BAYADA Home Health Care

Dea Belazi
AscellaHealth

Domenico Nigro
Nigro's Auto Body

Don Adriaansen, MBA, CSDS
TITAN Mobile Shredding. LLC

Dr. Jeffrey N. Doucette
Press Ganey Associates

Dr. R. Scott Stephenson
Museum of the American Revolution

Eileen R. Heisman
National Philanthropic Trust

Faraz Khan
Vision Solar LLC

Frank Gumienny
Philadelphia Eagles

Frank Mazza
EvoShare

Gary Pudles
AnswerNet

Geoffrey Boyce
Array Behavioral Care

Geoffrey Goldwater
Odell Studner

Harrison G. Saunders
Harrison Senior Living

Isabelita M. Abele
U S Lumber Inc.

James Woodland
Compas, Inc.

Jane Golden
Mural Arts Philadelphia

Jason Derstine
Alura Business Solutions

Jeffrey P. Lipson
Layer 8 Security

Jessica Scully
Scully Company

Joan Dawson McConnon
Project HOME

John Fazio
Nerd Street

Jonathan Siebert
Vision Solar LLC

Jonathon D. Levine
Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel

Joseph Leone
Logic, LLC

Justin B. Wineburgh
Alkemy X

Kelly Raffaele Schempp
Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Kelvin A. Jeremiah
Philadelphia Housing Authority

Linda Cozzi
The Philadelphia Cricket Club

Linda L. Chadwick
Rita's Franchise Company, LLC

Lorna M. Weir
Elevate Healthcare

Marc R. Lederman
NewSpring Capital

Marcia Zaruba O'Connor
The O'Connor Group

Marcus Allen
Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

Maria Maccecchini
Annovis Bio Inc.

Maria Matos
Latin American Community Center

Mark B. Boyd
Goodwill Industries of SNJ and Philadelphia

Mark D. Kuhn IV
Oat Foundry

Mark Switaj
Roundtrip

Martino Cartier
WIGS and WISHES by Martino Cartier

Mary Ellen Harris, PhD
Kreischer Miller LLC

MaryBeth Yannessa
Animal House Project

Matthew B. Aaron
Special Olympics PA

Matthew Tucker
Pegasus Technologies, LLC

Michael D. Ryan
Innovative Financing Solutions

Michael M. Aiello
Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Michael Rappaport
Chariot Solutions, LLC

Nancy Drozdow
CFAR, The Center for Applied Research, Inc.

Neil A. Cooper
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

Nicholas Papanier Jr
PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc

Nick Araco
AchieveNEXT

Paul J. Becker
DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

Pedros A. Ramos, Esq.
Philadelphia Foundation

Peter Groverman, Esq.
Grovara

Rachel Ferguson
Visit Philadelphia

Randy E. Hayman, Esq.
Philadelphia Water Department

Raoul Davis
Ascendant Group

Regis de Ramel
flyADVANCED

Rhonda H. Lauer
Foundations, Inc.

Richard Horowitz
RAF Industries

Richard K. Kahn
Anura.io

Richelle D. Payne, CCP
Ascendant Group

Ryan D. Lake
Societal CDMO, Inc.

Ryan J.Q. Clark
PeopleShare

S. Mary Scullion
Project HOME

Scott A. Gray
Clincierge

Stanley Pittman
Eigen X, LLC

Stephanie Koch
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City

Stephanie Kozak Allen
Expresspark, Inc. | Smart Park, Inc.

Steve Mason
Bender Inc

Sunny White
Xavier Creative House

Susan Campbell
Ronald McDonald House Charities
of the Philadelphia Region

Ted Wentz
Quadratec

Thomas J. Colaiezzi
LifeBrand

Thomas Padula
Padula Media | Digital Marketing Agency

Tiffany Wilson
University City Science Center

Timothy Javan
Javan Engineering, Inc

Trooper Sanders
Benefits Data Trust

Troy A. Beane
Greencastle Consulting

Veronica J. Joyner
The Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia, Inc.

Victor J. Maggitti Jr
Vimco Inc

Wayne Kimmel
SeventySix Capital

About Titan CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.

