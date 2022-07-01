Museum of Ice Cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream and the world’s first outdoor Sprinkle Pool
The party's on Sunday, July 17 in Pioneer Court at The Shops at Tribune Tower on the Magnificent Mile with complimentary treats by Popsicle, Klondike & Breyers
For one day only, ice cream fans can choose from a variety of free sweet treats and take a dip in Museum of Ice Cream's outdoor Sprinkle Pool along Chicago’s i-cone-ic Magnificent Mile!”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, Museum of Ice Cream Chicago at The Shops at Tribune Tower is throwing the coolest party of the summer! To honor their favorite holiday, MOIC is building the world's sweetest outdoor swimming pool – filled with sprinkles and a side of free ice cream and frozen novelties compliments of Popsicle, Klondike, and Breyers. This first-ever outdoor Sprinkle Pool will be 56 feet long and open to the public from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, July 17 in Pioneer Court, adjacent to The Shops at Tribune Tower. Ice cream and frozen novelty fans can choose from a variety of free sweet treats as they float on a bed of sprinkles along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile at the i-cone-ic Chicago Tribune Tower!
— MOIC Chicago
NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY CELEBRATIONS
Since 2018, Museum of Ice Cream has celebrated National Ice Cream Day with legen-dairy activations and partnerships, and one year even broke a world record in Los Angeles for the largest ice cream social ever held! They partnered with the city of New York as part of the “ice cream truck of rights” initiative to educate residents about their rights with topics focusing on housing, immigrant issues, the environment, healthcare, voting rights, and more — and gave out free treats for all ice cream lovers. In 2020, they also partnered with local BIPOC-owned ice cream powerhouses to serve up a variety of incredible innovations and cool confections. Last year, MOIC debuted exclusive NICD flavors in collaborations with Topo Chico, Bailey's and local businesses, cementing its parties as the perfect place for the ice cream-obsessed and the young at heart!
FREE ADMISSION
The party will be scooping from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Admission to the celebration grounds and outdoor Sprinkle Pool is free and open to the public at 401 North Michigan Avenue, along Chicago's Magnificent Mile.
IMAGERY
Click here.
EVENT SPONSORS
Our corporate sponsors are The Shops at Tribune Tower, in partnership with Block 37 State Street’s shopping dining and entertainment venue, as well as Popsicle, Klondike and Breyers.
ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.
ABOUT BREYERS®
Maker of America's No. 1 Vanilla and the second largest ice cream maker in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge has made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla. All Breyers® ice creams – including Breyers® Cookies & Candies, Breyers® Gelato Indulgences, and Breyers® delights – are made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 60 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.99 - $5.99. To learn more about Breyers® sustained commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.
ABOUT KLONDIKE®
Klondike® was born in 1922 when the original Klondike® bar was handmade by dipping square slices of ice cream into pans of rich, delicious milk chocolate. Today, millions of Americans have come to love Klondike®'s delicious variety of frozen novelty products and the "What would you do for a Klondike®?" advertising slogan which has become an American icon and commonly referenced in pop culture. Klondike® bars with their distinctive silver wrapper, square shape, and famous chocolaty coating remain top selling novelties in the ice cream category. There are currently 10 unique stickless bar varieties in a variety of delicious flavors. Through the years, Klondike® has innovated into other formats as well, including sandwiches, minis, cones, and shakes, making it a true frozen snacking destination to meet all needs.
Visit Klondike on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn more.
ABOUT POPSICLE
As a brand invented by an 11-year-old, Popsicle has always created opportunities for kids to play more often and use their imagination, from the vibrant colors and flavors of Popsicle products to the upcycled, back-of-pack craft activities with Popsicle sticks. For more information on Popsicle, visit www.popsicle.com, or follow @Popsicle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.popsicle.com/storelocator.
