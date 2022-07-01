Tennessee Senior Centers Eligible for Grants Through Commission on Aging

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ­– Today, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced it is opening the application process for senior centers throughout the state to apply for grant funding.

“Senior centers connect older adults through social engagement and are a hub to vital community services that promote healthy aging across our state,” said TCAD Executive Director, James Dunn. “Last year, TCAD was able to enhance 80 senior centers in Tennessee with grants, and thanks to additional funding from the Tennessee General Assembly, we will make an even greater impact for our aging population this year.”

As part of the state’s FY22-23 budget, the Tennessee General Assembly allocated $1,000,000 for senior center grants, which marks a $600,000 increase from the previous fiscal year. The funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process, awarding $8,000 to 125 senior centers.

Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. CST on Aug. 5, 2022 and can be submitted online here.

For more information or questions on the application process, please contact Sidney Schuttrow at 615-741-1585 or Sidney.Schuttrow@tn.gov.

###