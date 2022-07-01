RE: 91 SB mm 133

The interstate is back open with both lanes back to normal

I 91 S mm 133 in St Johnsbury is closed due to a vehicle fire at this time. The road is completely closed through traffic. Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.