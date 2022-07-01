Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,296 in the last 365 days.

RE: 91 SB mm 133

The interstate is back open with both lanes back to normal

 

From: Richardson, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 1, 2022 1:07 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 91 SB mm 133

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 91 S mm 133  in St Johnsbury is closed due to a vehicle fire at this time.  The road is completely closed through traffic. Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

You just read:

RE: 91 SB mm 133

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.