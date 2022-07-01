Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,270 in the last 365 days.

July is Extreme Heat Safety Month

Press Release, ILLINOIS, July 1 - Friday, July 01, 2022

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is sharing tips to beat the heat because July is Extreme Heat Safety Month. "We've already had 100 °+ temperatures for several days in June, and it's clear that extreme heat is dangerous," said IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford. "Take precautions and reduce your risk to avoid heat exhaustion by staying cool and well hydrated."


  • High temperatures paired with significant humidity can lead to increased risks of heat cramps, heat illness, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion.
  • Take breaks in the shade
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin to prevent sunburn
  • Use sunscreen
  • Don't leave children or pets in a vehicle - Look before you lock!
  • Keep curtains and shades closed at home
  • Take cool showers or baths
  • Avoid using your oven
  • If you don't have air conditioning, visit a cooling center, store, or mall
  • Check on family members, seniors, and neighbors
  • Follow our five NWS offices that cover Illinois (Chicago, Quad Cities, Lincoln, Paducah, and St. Louis)



More tips on extreme heat safety can be found here:



You just read:

July is Extreme Heat Safety Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.