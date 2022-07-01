July is Extreme Heat Safety Month
SPRINGFIELD - July 01, 2022
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is sharing tips to beat the heat because July is Extreme Heat Safety Month. "We've already had 100 °+ temperatures for several days in June, and it's clear that extreme heat is dangerous," said IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford. "Take precautions and reduce your risk to avoid heat exhaustion by staying cool and well hydrated."
- High temperatures paired with significant humidity can lead to increased risks of heat cramps, heat illness, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion.
- Take breaks in the shade
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin to prevent sunburn
- Use sunscreen
- Don't leave children or pets in a vehicle - Look before you lock!
- Keep curtains and shades closed at home
- Take cool showers or baths
- Avoid using your oven
- If you don't have air conditioning, visit a cooling center, store, or mall
- Check on family members, seniors, and neighbors
- Follow our five NWS offices that cover Illinois (Chicago, Quad Cities, Lincoln, Paducah, and St. Louis)
More tips on extreme heat safety can be found here: