Public Health Officials Announce 28,216 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

ILLINOIS, July 1 - CDC Reports 81 Illinois Counties are at High or Medium Community Level; Heading into Fourth of July Weekend, Public Health Officials Urge Caution & Masking in Indoor Places in Areas with Elevated Risk





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 28,216 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 deaths since June 24, 2022.





According to the CDC, 28 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes counties around the Chicago and Rockford areas, as well counties around Peoria, Quincy, Springfield and Champaign in central Illinois. An additional 53 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.





Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,435,405 cases, including 34,150 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.





As of last night, 1,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 122 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 221 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.





In light of the recent upticks in COVID-19 cases recorded following the Memorial Day Weekend and Father's Day and Juneteenth, IDPH is urging Illinoisans to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings and crowded events over the coming Fourth of July weekend.





"As we celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, everyone should be aware that 81 counties in Illinois are rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "This means that people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes are at higher risk. We remind holiday hosts to think of the safety of friends and family. You should hold events outdoors if possible, and in well-ventilated spaces if indoors. If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations. If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you."





Tokars said that IDPH is supporting an education and outreach campaign by the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to educate healthcare providers and parents about the effectiveness and safety of the newly authorized vaccines for children under 5. Click Director Tokars is also urging parents and guardians to take the steps necessary to get children vaccinated, especially small children under 5 for whom COVID-19 vaccines were recommended by the CDC on June 18 that IDPH is supporting an education and outreach campaign by the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to educate healthcare providers and parents about the effectiveness and safety of the newly authorized vaccines for children under 5. Click HERE to view the resources for families





The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Brown, Champaign, Christian. Clark, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Wayne and Williamson in Southern Illinois.





The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:





Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19





At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.





IDPH has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois - including all the major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state's population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.





A total of 22,677,349 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,793 doses. Since June 24, 75,552 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois' total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 53% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.









Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.





The federal government has established a new website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country at: https://www.covid.gov/.











