Public Health Officials Announce 28,216 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week
ILLINOIS, July 1 - CDC Reports 81 Illinois Counties are at High or Medium Community Level; Heading into Fourth of July Weekend, Public Health Officials Urge Caution & Masking in Indoor Places in Areas with Elevated Risk
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 28,216 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 deaths since June 24, 2022.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,435,405 cases, including 34,150 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of last night, 1,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 122 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 221 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
In light of the recent upticks in COVID-19 cases recorded following the Memorial Day Weekend and Father's Day and Juneteenth, IDPH is urging Illinoisans to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings and crowded events over the coming Fourth of July weekend.
"As we celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, everyone should be aware that 81 counties in Illinois are rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "This means that people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes are at higher risk. We remind holiday hosts to think of the safety of friends and family. You should hold events outdoors if possible, and in well-ventilated spaces if indoors. If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations. If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you."
The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Brown, Champaign, Christian. Clark, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Wayne and Williamson in Southern Illinois.
The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
- If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
- IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
- consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
- consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.