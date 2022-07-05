Door Systems is Giving Back to the Charlotte Community With A Free Overhead Garage Door
One nonprofit and one homeowner in the Charlotte area will be chosen to win a free commercial and residential garage door from Door Systems.
Realizing that many nonprofits in the area serve as collection points for food, clothing, furniture, and more, we thought they might benefit from a new door to keep these items safe and secure.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Door Systems, Inc. (Door Systems), a residential and commercial door installation and repair company and part of global industry leader ASSA ABLOY, announces a special giveaway to celebrate its hometown.
— Amanda McDonald
The Charlotte-based company is giving away a free overhead door to a deserving nonprofit organization, as well as a free garage door to one lucky homeowner in the Queen City area. Door Systems will accept nominations from members of the public through July 31, 2022.
“We wanted to do something special for the people who make Charlotte such a special hometown for our company,” said Door Systems Marketing Manager Amanda McDonald. “Realizing that many nonprofits in the area serve as collection points for food, clothing, bedding, furniture, and more, we thought they might benefit from a new door to keep these items safe and secure, spending that infrastructure money on serving the community.”
“We also want the focus of the public’s individual homeowner nominations to be on those among us who make Charlotte a better place to live and work,” added Marketing Manager Jessica Paz. “In that spirit, we’re looking to honor that person known to volunteer, serve others in their neighborhood, or a veteran who inspires us all.”
To learn more and nominate a deserving nonprofit for the Door Systems overhead commercial door giveaway, visit https://www.doorsystems.com/commercial-door-giveaway.
To learn more and nominate a deserving individual homeowner for a new garage door, visit https://www.doorsystems.com/garage-door-giveaway.
About Door Systems, Inc.
Headquartered in Charlotte and part of the ASSA ABLOY global family, Door Systems is proud to offer the best overhead door, loading dock equipment and access solutions throughout North America. Our extraordinary people and their expertise, in each of our local offices, are dedicated to providing world-class products, services and support as our commitment to our customers.
Amanda McDonald
Door Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn